LIVE UPDATES: Former White House aide Hope Hicks testifies on Day 11 of Trump trial

Judge tells Trump gag order does not prevent him from testifying
May 3, 202402:16

  • Former Trump aide Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial

  • ‘Melania’s not coming, but Stormy is’: Trump’s inner circle absent at criminal trial

  • “A real smoking gun”: How Trump reacted as secret Cohen recording played in court

  • Paralegal from Manhattan DA's office testifies in Trump hush money trial

    Judge tells Trump gag order does not prevent him from testifying

    Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

  • Hush money bombshell: Cohen complained Trump ‘won’t even pay me back’ after financing payment

  • 'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed

  • Lawrence: I went to Trump's trial and found him in a jail of his own making

  • ‘Conspiracy’ confirmed: Trump hush money trial witnesses ‘all say they did it’

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial

  • 'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

  • Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

  • Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes

  • Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney

  • Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

  • Trial bombshell: Hush money was 'all about campaign' Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal's lawyer says

The judge overseeing the New York hush money trial against former President Trump said the gag order does not prevent him from testifying. Trump had told reporters he believed the order did prevent him while leaving the trial yesterday.May 3, 2024

