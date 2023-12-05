'Heartbreaking' to watch people not show up for women assaulted by Hamas, says activist12:15
College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses02:54
“An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return04:51
- Now Playing
Israeli president: War against Hamas intended 'to save the values of Western civilization'07:07
- UP NEXT
IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza05:22
Vice Pres. Harris: As Israel defends itself against Hamas, ‘it matters how'04:14
Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’07:55
Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee04:32
Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel04:35
'We have to be outraged': Calling out silence over Hamas' sexual violence09:08
House member calls for balance of outrage over Hamas rapes in tense exchange02:51
Israel expands offensive, ordering mass evacuations in southern Gaza06:07
Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed02:56
Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’08:14
U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea02:24
‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader14:38
Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'04:15
‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza05:16
IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing03:21
Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War06:21
'Heartbreaking' to watch people not show up for women assaulted by Hamas, says activist12:15
College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses02:54
“An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return04:51
- Now Playing
Israeli president: War against Hamas intended 'to save the values of Western civilization'07:07
- UP NEXT
IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza05:22
Vice Pres. Harris: As Israel defends itself against Hamas, ‘it matters how'04:14
Play All