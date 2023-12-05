IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Heartbreaking' to watch people not show up for women assaulted by Hamas, says activist

    12:15

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

    02:54

  • “An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

    04:51
  • Now Playing

    Israeli president: War against Hamas intended 'to save the values of Western civilization'

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza

    05:22

  • Vice Pres. Harris: As Israel defends itself against Hamas, ‘it matters how'

    04:14

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

  • Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

    04:32

  • Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

    04:35

  • 'We have to be outraged': Calling out silence over Hamas' sexual violence

    09:08

  • House member calls for balance of outrage over Hamas rapes in tense exchange

    02:51

  • Israel expands offensive, ordering mass evacuations in southern Gaza

    06:07

  • Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed

    02:56

  • Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

    08:14

  • U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea

    02:24

  • ‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

    14:38

  • Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'

    04:15

  •  ‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza

    05:16

  • IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing

    03:21

  • Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War

    06:21

Ana Cabrera Reports

Israeli president: War against Hamas intended 'to save the values of Western civilization'

07:07

Israeli President Isaac Herzog joins MSNBC to comment on evacuations in southern Gaza and the overall intention behind the conflict with Hamas.Dec. 5, 2023

  • 'Heartbreaking' to watch people not show up for women assaulted by Hamas, says activist

    12:15

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

    02:54

  • “An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

    04:51
  • Now Playing

    Israeli president: War against Hamas intended 'to save the values of Western civilization'

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza

    05:22

  • Vice Pres. Harris: As Israel defends itself against Hamas, ‘it matters how'

    04:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All