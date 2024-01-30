Illinois election board weighs removing Trump from primary ballot

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An Illinois election board is meeting to decide whether former President Donald Trump should be removed from the state's primary ballot because of his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on why the Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether Trump stays on the 2024 ballot in multiple states.Jan. 30, 2024

