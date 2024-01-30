Illinois election board weighs removing Trump from primary ballot

- Now Playing
Illinois election board weighs removing Trump from primary ballot01:42
- UP NEXT
What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?04:06
Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform02:10
House Republicans unveil articles of impeachment against Mayorkas00:41
'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 202408:18
Lisa Rubin: Trump and his team 'believe they are above the law'06:22
Can Trump get his donors to pay $83.3 million awarded to E. Jean Carroll?07:32
'Time to make him pay': $83M is about holding Trump to account, Carroll atty. says04:44
Border policy deal stalls in Senate amid GOP disagreements02:33
Trump walks out of courtroom during closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll trial02:40
Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial02:30
Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison01:19
Trump back in court for E. Jean Carroll defamation trial03:02
Arizona GOP chair resigns after audio shows attempt to bribe Kari Lake05:24
Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate03:05
Boeing CEO during visit to Capitol Hill: ‘We fly safe planes’01:43
Biden expected to receive UAW endorsement02:44
‘He’s a constant liar’: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump confusing her with Nikki Haley10:51
Why this GOP voter couldn’t vote for Trump again10:57
Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote01:55
- Now Playing
Illinois election board weighs removing Trump from primary ballot01:42
- UP NEXT
What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?04:06
Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform02:10
House Republicans unveil articles of impeachment against Mayorkas00:41
'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 202408:18
Lisa Rubin: Trump and his team 'believe they are above the law'06:22
Play All