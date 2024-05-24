IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah military offensive
May 24, 202403:34
  • Now Playing

    ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah military offensive

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Apocalyptic’: American surgeon on his two weeks inside Gaza’s ruined hospitals  

    07:51

  • ‘Such a chaotic, dangerous time’ in the Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war and death of Raisi

    05:34

  • 'Nightmare': Mother of hostage being held by Hamas speaks out on recently released abduction video

    05:58

  • 'Hope is mandatory': Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents speak out as hostage deal is at a standstill

    06:35

  • 'We certainly were surprised': Netanyahu on whether he underestimated Hamas before Oct. 7

    11:40

  • Netanyahu rival threatens to resign from cabinet unless new Gaza plan devised

    03:00

  • New report details how Israel’s politics were hijacked by extremist settler ideology

    11:23

  • National security advisor in Middle East to meet with Saudi and Israeli officials

    03:02

  • ‘We are trying to live’: Two Teenage refugees document their lives in war-torn Gaza

    05:31

  • Miliband: The ‘indomitable human spirit’ in Gaza personifies hope

    07:51

  • 'Logistical solution' to 'deeply problematic political' issue: Aid brought into Gaza via U.S. pier

    05:06

  • ‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez

    04:33

  • 'There could be more': Amb. Alon Pinkas on IDF recovering bodies of 3 hostages

    05:55

  • Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival

    05:28

  • Divisions in Israel's war cabinet over future of Gaza

    02:27

  • ‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson

    03:58

  • ‘We’ll do what we have to’: Netanyahu on entering Rafah

    04:05

  • Netanyahu: Israel will continue with Rafah offensive despite U.S. opposition

    00:58

  • War in Gaza is ‘grinding to a halt’ because of ‘sheer misery’ on all sides: retired U.S. general

    07:24

Ana Cabrera Reports

ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah military offensive

03:34

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its military operations in Rafah citing an "immediate risk" to Palestinians in the city.May 24, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah military offensive

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Apocalyptic’: American surgeon on his two weeks inside Gaza’s ruined hospitals  

    07:51

  • ‘Such a chaotic, dangerous time’ in the Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war and death of Raisi

    05:34

  • 'Nightmare': Mother of hostage being held by Hamas speaks out on recently released abduction video

    05:58

  • 'Hope is mandatory': Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents speak out as hostage deal is at a standstill

    06:35

  • 'We certainly were surprised': Netanyahu on whether he underestimated Hamas before Oct. 7

    11:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All