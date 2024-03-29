IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House Oversight chairman invites Biden to testify in impeachment inquiry
March 29, 202400:59

  • 'The best of times, the worst of times': Biden and Trump campaign finances in stark contrast

    10:43
  • Now Playing

    House Oversight chairman invites Biden to testify in impeachment inquiry

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I don’t have what I need’: Many Republicans are struggling to finance their campaigns

    04:35

  • Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’

    09:46

  • Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr

    12:11

  • House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

    02:08

  • Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

    04:02

  • Trump team's First Amendment argument is 'so weak' in Georgia election interference case

    05:37

  • Trump’s ‘prospects for prevailing’ in getting GA case dismissed are ‘slim to none’

    05:55

  • ‘Watch what they do, not what they say’: Slotkin on GOP lawmakers

    04:32

  • Garrett Haake says RNC co-chair Lara Trump is ‘trying to modernize the Republican party’

    03:25

  • Barbara McQuade on what happens if Trump violates gag order

    04:02

  • Gov Healey: ‘What the plaintiffs here are trying to do is going to cause substantial harm to women’

    04:34

  • Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi

    10:23

  • Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer

    01:03

  • Migrant women 'horrified' and 'traumatized': Abortion bans impacting sexual assault victims

    07:14

  • 'Trump's party': Michael Steele slams Lara Trump serving as the new RNC chair

    08:28

  • 'Remains to be seen how far Trump will push Judge Merchan' in hush money trial

    04:55

Ana Cabrera Reports

House Oversight chairman invites Biden to testify in impeachment inquiry

00:59

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has invited President Biden to testify publicly as part of their impeachment probe. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on Biden's response and how the proposed timing would match up with former President Trump's first trial.March 29, 2024

  • 'The best of times, the worst of times': Biden and Trump campaign finances in stark contrast

    10:43
  • Now Playing

    House Oversight chairman invites Biden to testify in impeachment inquiry

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I don’t have what I need’: Many Republicans are struggling to finance their campaigns

    04:35

  • Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’

    09:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All