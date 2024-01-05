IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House GOP moves toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump asks judge to hold Jack Smith in contempt

    00:50

  • Report shows Trump received millions from foreign governments as president

    04:19

  • House GOP to move forward with Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

    02:13

  • 'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail

    10:42

  • Maine residents react to ruling that Trump is ineligible for 2024 primary

    02:26

  • Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

    06:56

  • Haley addresses backlash over not mentioning slavery in Civil War comments

    03:56

  • House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations

    02:49

  • Michigan Supreme Court rules against removing Trump from 2024 ballot

    02:09

  • 'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

    10:56

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • Supreme Court won't immediately settle Trump immunity claim

    06:12

  • Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

    02:22

  • Advocate: Migrants 'don’t want handouts. They want a job.'

    01:28

  • Detroit News: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan canvassers not to certify 2020 vote

    02:30

  • Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy in New York

    02:41

Ana Cabrera Reports

House GOP moves toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

01:53

House Republicans are preparing to move forward with a resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for failing to appear for a closed-door deposition.Jan. 5, 2024

  • Now Playing

    House GOP moves toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump asks judge to hold Jack Smith in contempt

    00:50

  • Report shows Trump received millions from foreign governments as president

    04:19

  • House GOP to move forward with Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

    02:13

  • 'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail

    10:42

  • Maine residents react to ruling that Trump is ineligible for 2024 primary

    02:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All