    House demolished where four Idaho students were murdered

Ana Cabrera Reports

House demolished where four Idaho students were murdered

The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered is being demolished. NBC News' Dana Griffin reports on the decision to go through with the demolition and the objections from some of the victims' families.Dec. 28, 2023

    House demolished where four Idaho students were murdered

