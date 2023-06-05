Grand Jury hearing evidence on Trump’s handling of classified documents meeting this week
The Grand Jury hearing evidence about potential mishandling of classified documents by former President Donald Trump is meeting this week after a brief hiatus. The news is the latest in a series of signs that Special Counsel Jack Smith may be nearing the end of his investigation. Ana Cabrera is joined by MSNBC legal analysts Barbara McQuade and Danny Cevallos and NBC News senior legal analyst Laura Jarrett to discuss.June 5, 2023