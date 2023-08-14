Fourth criminal indictment against Donald Trump potentially coming this week

All eyes are on Fulton County, Georgia, as the District Attorney there presents evidence this week in her case against Donald Trump. The ex-president is accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and pressuring officials to break the law. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander, as well as Greg Bluestein, Political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and Gwen Keyes Fleming, former District Attorney in neighboring Dekalb county.Aug. 14, 2023