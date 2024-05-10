Former Trump White House aide cross-examined in hush money trial

Prosecutors question AT&T employee about phone records in hush money trial01:06
Former Trump White House aide cross-examined in hush money trial02:08
'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels07:25
'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case06:52
'Unnecessary risk': Danny Cevallos critiques Stormy Daniels' role in hush money trial16:08
Trump's notorious micromanaging comes back to bite him in criminal trial testimony08:01
'Tactical error': Trump defense hurts its own case by going too far with Stormy Daniels smear09:54
Trump lawyers adopt bizarre legal strategy during Stormy Daniels' cross-examination04:53
‘Damage to Trump’: Trump’s defense tried to savage Stormy Daniels. It backfired.11:17
Lawrence: Why Trump's lawyer called him the 'orange turd' during Stormy testimony21:51
Trump's 'nuts and sluts defense' against Stormy Daniels backfires08:11
MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand07:46
Former Trump Organization CFO's assistant takes the stand in hush money trial01:49
Florida Sen. Scott criticizes judge and prosecutors outside Trump hush money trial02:35
Trump lawyers continue cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in hush money trial04:54
'Justice delayed is justice denied': Hillary Clinton weighs in on Trump's trials10:35
Florida Sen. Rick Scott accompanies Trump for Day 14 of hush money trial02:26
What to expect from Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial06:30
Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases11:11
Catch and kill—in the courts? Joy calls out 'suspicious delays' in THREE of Trump's criminal trials08:29
