Florida grand jury to hear new testimony in classified documents case

A grand jury in Florida is set to hear new testimony in the classified documents case, just after Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers met with Special Counsel Jack Smith and officials at the Department of Justice Monday. NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian, Former U.S. Attorney and Senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg and Former FBI Senior Intelligence Adviser Philip Mudd join Ana Cabrera to walk through what all this means for the DOJ’s investigation into Trump.June 6, 2023