Ana Cabrera Reports

Fentanyl found in envelope sent to election workers in Washington

04:36

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of letters containing suspicious powder that were sent to election workers in multiple states. In at least one case, officials say the powder tested positive in a field test for fentanyl.Nov. 10, 2023

