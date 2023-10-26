IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'This is about mental health and it's also about guns'

    10:43

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • Police questioned about ‘yellow flag’ warnings prior to Maine shootings

    01:57

  • Maine police confirm note found, say dive teams will search river near suspect's car

    02:26

  • Lewiston manhunt: Why mental illness is not always disqualifying for gun ownership

    06:14

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

    04:06

  • Maine shooting: Search warrant executed at home linked to Lewiston suspect

    02:28

  • ‘None of this is inevitable’: Sen. Chris Murphy calls for assault rifle ban after shooting in Maine

    08:47

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • Fmr. FBI Agent on Maine mass shooter manhunt: 'Time is very limited to try and find him'

    05:19

  • Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

    07:13

  • Lewiston journalist: ‘Quiet shock’ turned to ‘anger,’ ‘worry and frustration’ as manhunt continues

    06:48

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘We have a sickness in this country around gun violence,’ ‘a uniquely American problem’

    05:31

  • Family of Maine shooting suspect alerted police about mental health

    01:54

  • Maine gun laws scrutinized following Lewiston shooting

    02:11

  • Harris addresses shootings in Maine: 'It does not have to be this way'

    01:11

  • ‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks out

    05:26
    'A nightmare we don’t understand’: Father of Maine shooting victim describes losing his son

    06:16
    Maine doctor provides update on victims being treated from Lewiston shootings

    02:53

  • Maine police detail Lewiston shooting timeline, say suspect is 'armed and dangerous'

    04:53

Ana Cabrera Reports

'A nightmare we don’t understand’: Father of Maine shooting victim describes losing his son

06:16

Leroy Walker, the father of Joseph Walker, says he waited more than 14 hours for confirmation that his son was one of 18 people killed in the Lewiston shooting spree. Walker joined MSNBC to speak about what he was experiencing.Oct. 26, 2023

