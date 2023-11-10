Donld Trump Jr. to Testify Monday as First Defense Witness in $250 million Civil Fraud Trial
06:26
Share this -
copied
Donald Trump’s legal team is beginning his defense in New York’s $250 million civil fraud trial with their first witness - his son and co-defendant Donald Trump Jr. – set to retake the stand Monday. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and State Attorney for Palm Beach County Florida, Dave Aronberg to discuss what to expect and developments in his classified documents case.Nov. 10, 2023