Donald Trump to testify Monday in New York civil fraud trial
The former president is scheduled to take the stand as the final witness for the defense in New York’s $250 million civil fraud trial against his family business. At the trial on Thursday Donald Trump maintained his innocence despite already being found liable for fraud. MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin attended the Thursday proceedings and joins Ana Cabrera to discuss what she expects from his testimony on Monday.Dec. 8, 2023