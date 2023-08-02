Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment after being indicted on four counts

Former President Donald Trump faces four counts in a new federal indictment related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Also in the indictment: six unnamed and unindicted co-conspirators. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC News Correspondent Ken Dilanian, former assistant Manhattan district attorney Catherine Christian, former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi, and former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein. Aug. 2, 2023