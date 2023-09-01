Donald Trump pleads not guilty in sprawling Georgia Case

Former President Donald Trump has become the latest defendant in Georgia’s sprawling election interference case to plead not guilty. He’s also waving his arraignment on September 6th, just as we’re learning that the judge will allow the trial to be live-streamed and televised. NBC’s Peter Alexander is joined by Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian, Washington Correspondent Tia Mitchell from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and former U.S. attorney from Michigan Barbara McQuade.Sept. 1, 2023