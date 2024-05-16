Cross-examination of Michael Cohen resumes in Trump hush money trial

- UP NEXT
Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any01:27
Cohen testifies that he created false invoices as reimbursement for hush money02:57
'Cohen owned those lies, he doesn't defend them': Cohen's legal adviser on his credibility07:26
'Think of Cohen as the 'sum-up' guy': What to expect from Day 16 of Trump's hush money trial06:15
'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels07:25
'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case06:52
'Unnecessary risk': Danny Cevallos critiques Stormy Daniels' role in hush money trial16:08
Florida Sen. Rick Scott accompanies Trump for Day 14 of hush money trial02:26
What to expect from Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial06:30
Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?04:52
‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony16:13
Michael Cohen will be witness at hush money trial, advisor confirms10:31
Potential list of witnesses in Trump hush money trial revealed03:31
Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury05:49
Trump ally heads to slammer: Trump org. former CFO lied twice in Trump’s New York civil fraud trial07:16
‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case07:00
Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison for perjury01:29
New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond05:06
Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond09:52
Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich07:41
- UP NEXT
Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any01:27
Cohen testifies that he created false invoices as reimbursement for hush money02:57
'Cohen owned those lies, he doesn't defend them': Cohen's legal adviser on his credibility07:26
'Think of Cohen as the 'sum-up' guy': What to expect from Day 16 of Trump's hush money trial06:15
'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels07:25
'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case06:52
Play All