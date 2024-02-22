Cause of AT&T outage is still unknown as thousands are without service

- UP NEXT
Cellular service outage hits U.S. and Canada02:11
'Tell Me When It's Over' looks at lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic06:08
Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case01:48
Savannah Guthrie: 'Come as you are' is the message of new book 'Mostly What God Does'06:03
Idaho abortion ban leads to medical care shortage05:11
'But You Don't Look Arab' is a personal history of the Middle East05:58
'Our Ancient Faith' looks at Lincoln's vision of democracy05:32
Authorities identified 2 officers, 1 first responder killed in Minnesota03:18
Two police officers and first responder killed in Burnsville, MN02:22
'I saw big orange flames': Woman describes Virginia home explosion03:49
'She had every right to be hot': Breaking down DA Fani Willis' fiery testimony07:02
Willis on Wade: 'We'll be friends until the day we die'02:32
Danny Cevallos: The appearance of impropriety central to DA Willis misconduct allegations05:13
Mother of two, a radio station DJ, shot dead at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration10:03
At least 1 dead, 10 shot after Super Bowl parade in Kansas City08:51
Police: Shots fired near Super Bowl parade in Kansas City03:40
Husband and wife duo team up for play about alcoholism and recovery06:53
A call for enshrining the right to vote in the Constitution05:42
‘This remains an active situation’: Three D.C. police officers shot by suspect01:42
Biden calls on House to pass foreign aid package00:45
- UP NEXT
Cellular service outage hits U.S. and Canada02:11
'Tell Me When It's Over' looks at lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic06:08
Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case01:48
Savannah Guthrie: 'Come as you are' is the message of new book 'Mostly What God Does'06:03
Idaho abortion ban leads to medical care shortage05:11
'But You Don't Look Arab' is a personal history of the Middle East05:58
Play All