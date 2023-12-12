IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'I think people will be watching her closely': Harvard president stays in job

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Biden to meet with families of hostages held in Gaza

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony

    00:47

  • ‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Photos of stripped Palestinians addressed by Netanyahu senior advisor

    11:46

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT

    09:01

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58

  • 'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release

    07:14

  • 'A fundamental misreading of Hamas': Money into Gaza had a role in the success of the Oct. 7 attacks

    05:52

  • Twenty hostages have died in Hamas captivity since Oct. 7 attacks

    02:40

  • J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • University of Pennsylvania President resigns amid criticism of antisemitism testimony

    05:53

  • Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz

    02:36

  • U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

    01:18

  •  Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

    07:43

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • ‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

    07:58

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

    07:06

  • 'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    08:54

  • 'Can’t explain the tactics they’ve employed,' Former Dir. of U.S. Hostage Recovery on Israel’s efforts to free hostages

    03:07

Ana Cabrera Reports

Biden to meet with families of hostages held in Gaza

02:25

President Biden has invited the families of American hostages held in Gaza to the White House for an in-person meeting, according to a senior administration official.Dec. 12, 2023

  • 'I think people will be watching her closely': Harvard president stays in job

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Biden to meet with families of hostages held in Gaza

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony

    00:47

  • ‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Photos of stripped Palestinians addressed by Netanyahu senior advisor

    11:46

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT

    09:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All