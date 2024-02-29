IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden says he is still ‘hopeful’ for a cease-fire in Gaza
Feb. 29, 202402:54

  • House set to vote on deal to temporarily avert a government shutdown

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Biden says he is still ‘hopeful’ for a cease-fire in Gaza

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. Austin testifies about hospitalization: 'I did not handle this right'

    04:41

  • 'Republicans in robes': Supreme Court critics see politics behind action on Trump immunity case

    09:24

  • Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15

  • Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

    03:02

  • Who could replace McConnell after he plans to step down in November?

    03:23

  • McConnell announces he will step down as GOP leader

    08:12

  • Biden to undergo annual physical exam

    02:25

  • Hunter Biden arrives for closed-door deposition in House GOP impeachment inquiry

    03:07

  • Speaker Johnson says White House meeting was 'frank and honest'

    02:05

  • Schumer: White House meeting on Ukraine aid was 'intense'

    03:11

  • Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House

    01:36

  • Russia using bots and fake accounts to interfere in U.S. and European elections

    03:32

  • Supreme Court weighs free speech challenges to GOP-backed social media restrictions

    01:57

  • Manhattan DA seeks gag order against Trump in hush money case

    01:09

  • Ex-FBI informant accused of lying about Bidens to be held in custody until trial

    01:59

  • “Republicans are the arsonists” of the immigration system

    08:20

  • Biden to visit Southern border same day as Trump

    02:17

  • Trump appeals ruling in New York civil fraud case

    01:54

Ana Cabrera Reports

Biden says he is still ‘hopeful’ for a cease-fire in Gaza

02:54

President Biden answered questions about progress towards a potential cease-fire in Gaza as he departed the White House for a visit to the southern border.Feb. 29, 2024

  • House set to vote on deal to temporarily avert a government shutdown

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Biden says he is still ‘hopeful’ for a cease-fire in Gaza

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. Austin testifies about hospitalization: 'I did not handle this right'

    04:41

  • 'Republicans in robes': Supreme Court critics see politics behind action on Trump immunity case

    09:24

  • Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15

  • Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

    03:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All