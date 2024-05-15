IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump, Biden expected to hold first debate of 2024 election season on June 27

'Make my day': Biden challenges Trump to two debates
May 15, 202402:45

Ana Cabrera Reports

'Make my day': Biden challenges Trump to two debates

02:45

President Biden posted a video to social media challenging former President Trump to two debates in June and September. NBC News' Mike Memoli reports on Trump's response and what the debates could look like.May 15, 2024

