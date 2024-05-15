'Make my day': Biden challenges Trump to two debates

'Just tell me when': Trump accepts Biden's challenge to two debates ahead of presidential election09:25
- Now Playing
'Make my day': Biden challenges Trump to two debates02:45
- UP NEXT
Cohen is 'far too defensive' on cross-examination: Former U.S. attorney06:48
'Knee deep into the cult of Donald Trump': Defense asks Cohen if he was obsessed with Trump09:01
Trying to get under Michael Cohen's skin: What to expect from the cross-examination06:55
'Evolution of lies': Lawrence O'Donnell on Michael Cohen's testimony07:29
Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom06:01
'Mob movie feel': Chris Hayes was inside the courtroom during Cohen's testimony04:45
'Page ripped from autocracy': Weissman on the potential political impact of Trump's criminal trial05:05
'Last nail in the coffin': Michael Cohen says he paid Stormy Daniels at Trump's direction04:09
'Two of the worst days for Donald Trump': Ari Melber on Michael Cohen's testimony05:24
'Political circus' around Trump's criminal trial: House Speaker and other allies outside courthouse04:57
'Plethora of people' around Donald Trump that are 'willing to lie for him': Defense attorney03:46
Linking Trump to falsification of records is ‘weakest part of prosecution’s case’: Fmr. prosecutor06:57
Trump's team doesn't want to seem 'fearful' of Michael Cohen's testimony: Former NY judge03:57
‘Loyal’ and ‘had a motive’: What prosecutors are trying to prove with Michael Cohen’s testimony06:02
'No doubt' Trump has 'degraded' our 'social and political norms': Jeremy Peters04:56
'Everybody knew' that Stormy Daniels' story was being 'covered up due to the election': Adam Pollock06:59
Michael Cohen testifies that 'everything' needed Trump's sign-off01:44
Cohen 'could lose a lot of credibility with the jurors' if he doesn't handle cross-examination well04:30
'Just tell me when': Trump accepts Biden's challenge to two debates ahead of presidential election09:25
- Now Playing
'Make my day': Biden challenges Trump to two debates02:45
- UP NEXT
Cohen is 'far too defensive' on cross-examination: Former U.S. attorney06:48
'Knee deep into the cult of Donald Trump': Defense asks Cohen if he was obsessed with Trump09:01
Trying to get under Michael Cohen's skin: What to expect from the cross-examination06:55
'Evolution of lies': Lawrence O'Donnell on Michael Cohen's testimony07:29
Play All