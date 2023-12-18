IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ana Cabrera Reports

Biden marks 51 years since the deaths of his first wife and baby daughter

01:17

President Joe Biden is paying tribute to his first wife and baby daughter on the anniversary of their deaths. Dec. 18 marks 51 years since they were killed in a car accident that also injured the president’s two sons.Dec. 18, 2023

