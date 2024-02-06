IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Appeals court rules Trump is not immune from prosecution

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    'The power of Trump and his allies’: Senate GOP poised to block border bill

    09:43

  • “Everybody’s still holding their breath” on the bipartisan border bill 

    10:32

  • GOP Strategist: Haley is a “zombie candidate”

    08:32

  • Trump’s legal fate depends on this

    05:28

  • Some Democrats voice concerns over bipartisan border security bill

    02:22

  • Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary

    02:49

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    04:55

  • 'They have robbed, sacked our country': Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro

    06:57

  • Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week

    03:45

  • House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis

    02:05

  • What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14

  • Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”

    05:18

  • House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

    04:31

  • ‘I did not handle this right’: Austin apologizes for handling of hospitalization

    02:25

  • Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

    02:02

  • ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11

  • Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections

    04:46

Ana Cabrera Reports

Appeals court rules Trump is not immune from prosecution

03:16

A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not immune from prosecution in the election interference case.Feb. 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Appeals court rules Trump is not immune from prosecution

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    'The power of Trump and his allies’: Senate GOP poised to block border bill

    09:43

  • “Everybody’s still holding their breath” on the bipartisan border bill 

    10:32

  • GOP Strategist: Haley is a “zombie candidate”

    08:32

  • Trump’s legal fate depends on this

    05:28

  • Some Democrats voice concerns over bipartisan border security bill

    02:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All