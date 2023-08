All eyes on D.C. ahead of possible third criminal indictment of Donald Trump

The grand jury hearing evidence about Donald Trump and his allies’ alleged interference in the 2020 election is meeting ahead of a potential vote to indict the former president. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC’s Ryan Reilly and Garrett Haake, along with former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne and trial attorney Paul Henderson.Aug. 1, 2023