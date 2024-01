'You have to win states to get the nomination': Strategists consider DeSantis & Haley’s 2024 hopes

We’re six days away to the New Hampshire primary and the stakes are high for Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Republican Strategist Susan Del Percio and Democratic Strategist Basil Smikle join Ana Cabrera to discuss the uphill climb they face trying to beat Donald Trump, and what it would take to overtake him.Jan. 17, 2024