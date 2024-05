'Very near' the end: Michael Cohen to testify in Trump's hush money trial on Monday

Witness testimony continues today with former Trump White House aide Madeleine Westerhout in the New York hush money trial. Michael Cohen is set to testify on Monday. Criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona, former assistant U.S. attorney Sarah Krissoff and veteran prosecutor Paul Henderson discuss the importance of both.May 10, 2024