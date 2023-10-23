‘This is historic and it's remarkable’ Nine House Republicans battle for Speaker Nomination

Nine House Republicans have thrown their hats into the ring for the GOP nomination for Speaker of the House, after a week of failed efforts to elect Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali and Fmr. Florida Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo to discuss what that means for the future of the Republican party, why there aren’t any women in the running and how soon America might see its Speaker seat filled.Oct. 23, 2023