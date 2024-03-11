'On a glide path': Trump, Biden cruise toward primary victories with eyes toward the general election
Former President Trump and President Biden are trading verbal blows as they eye the general election in November, now that both men have their primary fights effectively wrapped up. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC’s Garrett Haake and Monica Alba, as well as Adrienne Elrod, former senior aide to the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign and Rina Shah, former senior Republican Congressional advisor.March 11, 2024