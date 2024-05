'Not surprising' for Trump to be 'wishy-washy' over stance on abortion rights

Former President Trump backtracked on his comments saying he was "looking at" restrictions on contraceptives. Former advisor to Speaker Boehner Maura Gillespie and democratic strategist Basil Smikle discuss how abortion rights could potentially impact the election and weigh in on Trump's team deleting social media posts referencing "unified Reich."May 22, 2024