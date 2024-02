'I do not recall': Nathan Wade’s fmr. partner & attorney testifies to his relationship with Fani Willis

There’s new fallout for Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis after Nathan Wade’s former partner and divorce attorney Terrence Bradley took the stand. MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin and criminal defense attorney Danny Cevallos join Ana Cabrera to discuss what his testimony means for Willis and the state of Trump’s Georgia trial.Feb. 28, 2024