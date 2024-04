'Hypocrisy is so rich': Growing outrage over GOP's handling of Arizona's abortion ban

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Arizona today just days after the state's Supreme Court reinstated an 1864 abortion ban. Also, Senate candidate Kari Lake weighed in on the ruling. NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor, former Sen. Doug Jones and former senior GOP congressional advisor Rina Shah weigh in.April 12, 2024