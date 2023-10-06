'Coming in like a category 5 hurricane': Trump’s potential visit to the capitol
The race for the next House Speaker is heating up, with Donald Trump throwing his support behind longtime ally Jim Jordan. The former President is also considering a trip to the Capitol next week, just as the race to find votes reaches a crescendo. Ana Cabrera is joined by NBC’S Julie Tsirkin, Former Press Secretary for Speaker Boehner, Brendan Buck and former Democratic Senator from Alabama, Doug Jones.Oct. 6, 2023