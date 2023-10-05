‘College is the investment:’ High school seniors on college cost & diversity
The White House has announced an additional $9 billion in relief for 125,000 borrowers in loan forgiveness programs – Biden’s latest move in his battle to address America’s student debt crisis. Ana Cabrera sat down with a panel of diverse high school seniors for a candid discussion about how recent Supreme Court decisions on student loans and affirmative action impacted their college application process.Oct. 5, 2023