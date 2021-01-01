IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Swamp

NBC News and MSNBC award-winning journalists Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff join forces for a four-part docuseries event. Each hour-long episode follows Tur and Soboroff on an immersive journey as they travel throughout the United States and look at areas of political dysfunction and what can be done to fix the ever-rising waters of the “swamp.”

Episode 4

Bill to Nowhere

01:59

One of the worst infrastructure problems in the US

01:37

The fight for funding

01:00

Expert lawmakers replaced by lobbyists

01:25

The key to gaining power

01:44

A deal dead on arrival

01:00

Too many cars in L.A.

01:37

An issue with bipartisan support

Episode 3

Voting Rights and Wrongs

01:25

Are we a democracy?

00:40

Voter fraud in North Carolina

00:59

Why do we vote on Tuesdays?

01:27

Voter suppression and intimidation

Episode 2

POTUS Inc.

01:24

That $100,000 Mar-a-Lago feeling

01:18

Donations to the President's Wallet

01:47

Rep. Cummings on being a check on the executive branch

Episode 1

For the People, Buy the People

01:03

The More You Look, the Swampier It Gets...

01:17

Dark Money and Secret Donations

01:00

To Regulate or Not to Regulate

00:56

One Bucket at a Time

01:26

The Difference in Montana

