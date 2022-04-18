Zelenskyy calls for Biden to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for president Biden to visit Ukraine, but the U.S. is planning to send a high-ranking official in Biden’s place. Meanwhile, Russia is ramping up attacks in eastern Ukraine and preparing to seize the city of Mariupol. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace, William Taylor, joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss.April 18, 2022