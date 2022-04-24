Zelenskyy adviser says U.S. secretaries traveled to Ukraine

A top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met with Zelenskyy today in Kyiv. But neither The White House nor The Pentagon have confirmed their visits. This comes as Russia ramps up attacks in Southeast Ukraine in an attempt to take over the Donbas region. Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO and former U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations, joined American Voices with guest host Maria Teresa Kumar to discuss the latest on the war in Ukraine.April 24, 2022