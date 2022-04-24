Young voters urge Biden to cancel more student debt ahead of midterms

The Education Department has wiped out more than $17 billion dollars in student loan debt since President Biden took office, but activists say it’s time to cancel the rest. “This is a real opportunity for President Biden to make a stand, not only for the future of the country but for his legacy as a president,” explains Olivia Julianna, Political Strategy Coordinator at Gen-Z for Change. She joined “Pocket Report” host G. L. DiVittorio and Mujerista CEO Marivette Navarette to share how eliminating student debt would help Democrats in the midterm elections.April 24, 2022