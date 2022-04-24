IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Young voters urge Biden to cancel more student debt ahead of midterms

American Voices

Young voters urge Biden to cancel more student debt ahead of midterms

06:12

The Education Department has wiped out more than $17 billion dollars in student loan debt since President Biden took office, but activists say it’s time to cancel the rest. “This is a real opportunity for President Biden to make a stand, not only for the future of the country but for his legacy as a president,” explains Olivia Julianna, Political Strategy Coordinator at Gen-Z for Change. She joined “Pocket Report” host G. L. DiVittorio and Mujerista CEO Marivette Navarette to share how eliminating student debt would help Democrats in the midterm elections.April 24, 2022

    Young voters urge Biden to cancel more student debt ahead of midterms

