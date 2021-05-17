Young voters flock to Democrats as GOP proves loyalty to Donald Trump

Millennial and Gen Z voters turned out in record numbers in 2020. This voting block leaned into progressive policies as Republicans doubled down on Trumpism. Charlotte Alter, Senior Correspondent at TIME, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Executive Director of Next Gen America, and McKay Coppins, Staff Writer at the Atlantic joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the future of the GOP as young voters embrace Democratic candidates.