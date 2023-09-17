IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans distract with Biden impeachment as childcare cliff draws near

    04:34

  • “An imagined history:” House Republicans blasts lack of evidence to justify impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    03:56

  • The Mahsa Movement one year later

    04:32

  • How Fox News sowed the seeds of the President Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:46

  • Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state’s 2024 ballot

    04:40

  • Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

    04:36

  • A government shutdown looms

    03:42

  • “Latin Ignition” show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

    04:35

  • Why COVID infections are on the rise

    04:11

  • Why Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

    02:53

  • Is defending Donald Trump a career breaker for Georgia Republicans?

    03:17

  • Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

    03:18

  • As Donald Trump escalates his attack on American institutions, President Biden warns of threats to Democracy

    04:25

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

    04:56

  • Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

    02:29

  • How hateful rhetoric leads to acts of violence

    05:14

  • Pres. Biden and Trump struggle to appeal to young voters

    03:23

  • Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats

    03:43

American Voices

Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban

05:54

Allie Phillips is one of eight women suing their state after being prohibited from receiving an abortion. Her fetus was nonviable, yet she had to travel from Tennessee to New York City in order to receive care. She’s suing Tennessee so that other women will not have to endure what she did. She and senior attorney Marc Hearron joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to share her story. Sept. 17, 2023

  • National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans distract with Biden impeachment as childcare cliff draws near

    04:34

  • “An imagined history:” House Republicans blasts lack of evidence to justify impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    03:56

  • The Mahsa Movement one year later

    04:32

  • How Fox News sowed the seeds of the President Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All