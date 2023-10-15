IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding

    03:29

  • Doctor shares insight on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'

    04:13

  • Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza

    05:40

  • Hamas representative in Iran denies brutality in Israel attacks

    08:48

  • Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas

    03:55

  • Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

    07:32

  • IDF reservist from the U.S. describes experiences on front lines 

    05:52

  • White House responds to Iran foreign minister comments

    03:21

  • American with family in Gaza decries lack of media visibility in crisis

    07:07

  • Large Hamas weapons cache seized by IDF showcases firepower

    03:11

  • 'I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another': Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS on Hamas' hostage crisis

    05:52

  • Blinken calls on Israel to 'avoid harming civilians' but re-ups support

    01:57

  • Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

    06:49

  • 'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says

    09:17

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    07:39

  • How complicated it will be for Israel to capture Gaza City

    02:38

  • Israel declares area near Lebanon border as a 'closed military zone'

    02:20

  • Israeli-American CEO rushes to Tel Aviv to help staff in wake of tragedy

    09:19

American Voices

'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 

05:02

Alana Zeitchik, whose family is being held hostage in Gaza, opened up about the moment she discovered her extended family was taken hostage by Hamas. The IDF confirmed that her family is alive and in Gaza but was not able to provide more information.Oct. 15, 2023

