Withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan: 'How these last days and hours unfold will be a huge piece of what cements the legacy of this war'

The Taliban seems to be taking over Afghanistan quicker than expected as Biden announced the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country by August 31st. U.S. Army veteran and President and CEO of Human Rights First, Mike Breen and Hagar Chemali, former National Security Council Director for Lebanon and Syria and host of "Oh My World with Hagar Chemali," join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what steps the Biden administration can take to ensure a safe and effective withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Aug. 15, 2021