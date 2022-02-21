Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results
07:25
A Republican lawmaker and candidate for governor in Wisconsin is demanding the state “decertify” the 2020 election results in order to remove President Biden from office. Carol Leonnig, national investigative reporter for The Washington Post, and Ryan Reilly, justice reporter for NBC News, discuss the GOP’s embrace of election deniers and the growing conspiracy case against former President Trump.Feb. 21, 2022
Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results
