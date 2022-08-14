Will the Mar-a-Lago search lead to indictments? A former prosecutor weighs in

The F.B.I seized 11 sets of classified documents from former President Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida resort, months after his attorney reportedly told the Justice Department all sensitive material had been returned. “This is the man who campaigned on ‘Lock her up,’ on Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information,” says former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “He understood the obligations.” She joined Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, to discuss the potential consequences for Trump.Aug. 14, 2022