Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has made headlines for her eclectic fashion, from her denim vest to her pink and purple wigs. Sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom shares the message behind these outfits and why it’s not sexist to be paying attention to Sinema’s clothes: “We are going to have to learn how to talk about powerful people that also happen to be women.”Nov. 8, 2021