IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles

    04:38

  • Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict

    01:13

  • Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom

    02:07

  • Addressing the power dynamics over abortion access in America

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis

    03:52

  • How climate change fuels monster hurricanes

    02:34

  • Democratic nominee for AZ gov. Katie Hobbs: ‘I welcome Liz Cheney’s support’

    04:10

  • City Manager for Marco Island worries about supply chain issues that come with the rebuilding process

    03:05

  • The race for Texas Attorney General heats up

    03:07

  • All eyes on Ukraine amid latest string of military victories

    02:46

  • ‘This is the big one’: Oath Keepers trial to set the tone for Jan. 6 cases

    03:52

  • Striking the right message ahead of midterms for Democrats

    04:25

  • Florida Fire Marshal warns residents to watch out for fraud

    04:50

  • 'I’m tired of living my life two years at a time': DACA recipients remain in limbo with looming federal court ruling

    06:27

  • DOJ pushes to speed up 'special master' review of documents seized at Mar-A-Lago

    03:04

  • Ukrainian forces advancing on the Donbas after Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian provinces

    02:50

  • Migrants lead recovery efforts in Southwest Florida

    02:58

  • South Carolina spared worst of Hurricane Ian

    02:02

  • Hurricane Ian proves the need for climate action

    02:14

American Voices

Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal

02:14

Former President Trump is asking the Supreme Court for access to the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing he and the special master need to review them. “I don’t see any possible ground” for Trump to win, says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why the Justice Department’s appeal has a better shot.Oct. 9, 2022

  • Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles

    04:38

  • Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict

    01:13

  • Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom

    02:07

  • Addressing the power dynamics over abortion access in America

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis

    03:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All