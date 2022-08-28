Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation

A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022