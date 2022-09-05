IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why Trump’s excuses for taking classified documents won’t hold up in court

    03:49
American Voices

Why Trump’s excuses for taking classified documents won’t hold up in court

03:49

Former President Trump says he wanted the thousands of government records he took to Mar-a-Lago for his presidential library. Legal expert Joyce Vance shares why she doesn’t buy that defense or Trump’s claims to have declassified his stash of top secret files.Sept. 5, 2022

