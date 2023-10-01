IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join Chris Hayes and special guests on the WITHpod tour! Get your tickets now.

  • President Biden issues a dire warning on how far-right rhetoric is threatening Democracy

    04:00

  • Rep. Wild on passing stopgap bill in the House: “This was vital for us to do”

    04:41

  • Rep Garcia says democrats will fight to avert future shutdown

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump is giving up his fight to move the Georgia case to federal court

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    After House votes on stopgap funding bill, Rep. Boyle hopes it sends positive signal on bipartisanship

    03:29

  • Hearing on Trump gag order set for Oct. 16

    03:32

  • Congress fails to avert childcare cliff crisis

    03:10

  • Sen. Bennet explains why he's so concerned about lack of Ukraine aid in funding bill

    01:51

  • 'Immigration is a national issue': The dire roles Congress, White House play in addressing migrants

    04:37

  • Pres. Biden to picket with UAW workers this week

    05:38

  • Rep. Allred slams far right for looming shutdown: ‘They want the suffering’

    05:31

  • “It’s a pretty sad day”: TX State Sen. Gutierrez reflects on AG Paxton acquittal

    04:45

  • Trump denies pressuring House Republicans to impeach Biden

    05:29

  • Speaker McCarthy warns shutdown showdown could backfire on GOP

    05:16

  • Jennifer Rubin: Republicans reveal contempt for Americans’ intelligence

    04:02

  • National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids

    04:46

  • Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban

    05:54

  • Republicans distract with Biden impeachment as childcare cliff draws near

    04:34

  • House Republicans blasts lack of evidence to justify impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    03:56

  • The Mahsa Movement one year later

    04:32

American Voices

Why Trump is giving up his fight to move the Georgia case to federal court

03:36

A federal judge has already denied five Fulton County defendants’ request to change the trial venue, but former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman argues that’s not what discouraged Donald Trump. “Trump is fine with long shots,” says Litman. He joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s potential reason for sticking with Georgia.Oct. 1, 2023

  • President Biden issues a dire warning on how far-right rhetoric is threatening Democracy

    04:00

  • Rep. Wild on passing stopgap bill in the House: “This was vital for us to do”

    04:41

  • Rep Garcia says democrats will fight to avert future shutdown

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump is giving up his fight to move the Georgia case to federal court

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    After House votes on stopgap funding bill, Rep. Boyle hopes it sends positive signal on bipartisanship

    03:29

  • Hearing on Trump gag order set for Oct. 16

    03:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All