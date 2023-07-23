IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "Bringing liars to justice." How Arizona's Secretary of State is working to safeguard elections

    Why Trump declined an invitation to appear before the Jan. 6 grand jury

    Rachel Carmona: Nonprescription birth control is a game changer

  • Ron DeSantis fires staff as campaign burns through cash

  • Vladimir Putin threatens to cut off Ukrainian grain exports as questions persist about cluster munitions

  • Trump tests new slogan: ‘I’m being indicted for you’

  • Texas Congressman on House defense spending bill: “A number of these crazy amendments came out of my crazy state”

  • SAG-AFTRA leader: ‘We’re not here to block A.I., we’re here to put guardrails in’

  • Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter

  • Iowa passes abortion ban, but the fight is not over

  • Vermont grappling with unprecedented floods

  • Extreme weather and climate change seen from a meteorologist’s eyes

  • House GOP prioritizing attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund military

  • The high stakes of this year’s NATO Summit in Lithuania

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith zeroes in on 'fake electors' scheme in Jan. 6 investigation

  • Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

  • New drug to slow Alzheimer's comes with high price tag and warnings

  • Rep. Garcia on Freedom Caucus : 'Republican House members are in total disarray'

  • The Pentagon announces a shipment of cluster munitions to Ukraine as President Biden prepares for NATO summit

  • Trump ramps up new attacks on FBI as he hit campaign trail in Las Vegas

American Voices

Why Trump declined an invitation to appear before the Jan. 6 grand jury

The Justice Department's target letter offered former President Trump a chance to testify about his actions during the 2020 election, but he turned it down. Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein join American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump's decision and new evidence the special counsel is pursuing in Georgia.July 23, 2023

