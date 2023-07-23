Why Trump declined an invitation to appear before the Jan. 6 grand jury

The Justice Department's target letter offered former President Trump a chance to testify about his actions during the 2020 election, but he turned it down. Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein join American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump's decision and new evidence the special counsel is pursuing in Georgia.July 23, 2023